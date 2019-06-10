Here's What Austin's Major League Soccer Stadium Is Going To Look Like

Precourt Sports Ventures, the owner of Austin's Major League Soccer team, has offered a better look at the Austin FC's $240-million stadium at McKalla Place. Development on the 24-acre site will begin in September and is expected to be completed ahead of the team's first season in 2021.
The south section of the 3,400-seat stadium in North Austin.
Credit Austin FC
A view of the 650-seat bar in the stadium complex, known as the East Club.
Credit Austin FC
An outside view of the East Club.
Credit Austin FC
A view of a private suite at the stadium.
Credit Austin FC
A view of the 1,500-person capacity club known as the West Club.
Credit Austin FC
The Field Club will be situated near the player entrance.
Credit Austin FC
An artist's rendering of the view from the West Terrace porch.