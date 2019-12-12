Homeowners Sue City For Right To Protest Changes Under Proposed New Land Code

A group of homeowners is suing the City of Austin, asking it to recognize what they say is their right to challenge the rezoning of their land under the city’s proposed new land code.

Austin City Council members took a preliminary vote on the code rewrite Wednesday; a final vote is expected in March.

The city’s legal department has maintained homeowners do not have the right to object because the proposed new code would equate to a citywide rezoning, and protest rights do not apply to such comprehensive changes.

Under Texas law, property owners can challenge changes to the zoning of their land or nearby land. City councils need a three-fourths vote to override the protest and apply the new zoning.

