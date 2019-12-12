Homeowners Sue City For Right To Protest Changes Under Proposed New Land Code

By 33 minutes ago
  • Stickers that say
    A resident holds up anti-CodeNEXT stickers at a hearing on the proposed land development code, at City Hall on Saturday.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

A group of homeowners is suing the City of Austin, asking it to recognize what they say is their right to challenge the rezoning of their land under the city’s proposed new land code.

Austin City Council members took a preliminary vote on the code rewrite Wednesday; a final vote is expected in March.

The city’s legal department has maintained homeowners do not have the right to object because the proposed new code would equate to a citywide rezoning, and protest rights do not apply to such comprehensive changes.

Under Texas law, property owners can challenge changes to the zoning of their land or nearby land. City councils need a three-fourths vote to override the protest and apply the new zoning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags: 
Land Development Code
Austin City Council

Related Content

With Initial Vote, Austin Is One Step Closer To Adopting A New Land Code

By 19 hours ago
A map of the proposed land development code.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Council took an initial vote Wednesday to finalize a new version of the city’s land development code, the rules determining what can be built across the city and where.

Affordable Housing Advocate Says Austin's Land Code Rewrite Is An Improvement, But Could Be Stronger

By Dec 11, 2019
A row of houses in Austin.
Jon Shapley for KUT

An affordable housing advocate says the city's rewrite of the land development code would boost affordable housing, but there's room to do more.

Activist Urges Austin To Look At Land Development Code Through Lens Of Equity

By Dec 10, 2019
The Austin Justice Coalition says the city should be careful not to rewrite the land code in a way that ends up incentivizing displacement.
Julia Reihs / KUT

The grassroots Austin Justice Coalition focuses primarily on criminal justice and related issues, but the impact of development and displacement on communities of color compelled the organization to get involved in the city's rewrite of its land development code.

White Homeowners Dominate Input Over Austin's Land Code Rewrite. One Group Is Trying To Change That.

By Dec 9, 2019
Residents fill Austin City Hall.
Julia Reihs / KUT

More than 100 people sat in Austin City Hall chambers just past 10 a.m. on Saturday, gearing up to share their thoughts about the city’s rewrite of its land development code. Council Member Alison Alter, who represents part of Northwest Austin, took a photo from her seat on the dais and posted it to Twitter, writing: “This is what democracy looks like.”

Austin Has Talked Enough About The New Land Code, Adler Says, It's Time To Act

By Dec 6, 2019
Austin Mayor Steve Adler sits in a KUT studio before an interview with KUT's Jennifer Stayton last year.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The Austin City Council is moving closer to a vote on a comprehensive rewrite of the city's land development code, which regulates how we use land and build things in Austin. For years, there have been arguments and misunderstandings about just what those rules would mean for the city.