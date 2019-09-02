Laws To Get Rape Kits Tested Faster, Toughen Penalties For Groping Go Into Effect

  • A diagram used to mark injuries during a sexual assault exam
    Paula Marks, a forensics nurse, shows Austin police a diagram used to mark injuries during a sexual assault exam.
Texas lawmakers added more than $75 million to the budget in the last legislative session for sexual assault-related initiatives. 

Nearly $60 million was allocated to build new crime labs to test rape evidence kits more quickly and efficiently. The measure came in response to a nearly decade-long rape kit backlog in Texas, which left many sexual assault cases stalled within the criminal justice system.

On Sunday, a law passed in the previous session also went into effect. HB 281, sponsored by state Rep. Donna Howard of Austin, created the Sexual Assault Evidence Tracking Program, or Texas Track-Kit. This new tracking system for rape evidence is meant to help survivors, nurses, law enforcement and prosecutors know exactly where rape kits are at all times. 

House Bill 8, authored by state Rep. Victoria Neave of Dallas, also went into effect Sunday. Known as the Lavinia Masters Act after a woman whose rape kit sat on a shelf for more than two decades, it puts new time limits on collecting, analyzing and preserving forensic evidence in sexual assault cases. The law requires crime labs to complete testing of an evidence kit within 90 days of receiving a request. It also extends the criminal statute of limitations for cases in which evidence was collected but not tested.

The Legislature also changed the Texas Penal Code’s definition of sexual assault. SB 194 makes any non-penetrative assault, such as “groping,” a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, a fine up to $4,000 or both. Previously, this type of assault was considered a Class C misdemeanor, equivalent to a traffic ticket.

Texas lawmakers also added more than $7 million to the Attorney General’s two-year budget to fund the office’s Sexual Assault Crisis and Prevention Services Programs. This will give more money to rape crisis centers, which provide counseling and other services to survivors of sexual violence.

The Texas Association Against Sexual Assault found in 2018 that 54% of these crisis centers said they had a waitlist for at least one service. Of those, 45% reported waitlists could last up to five months.

“This was my fifth legislative session in Texas and, far and above any other session, we got more done this time,” said Christopher Kaiser, director of public policy and general counsel at Texas Association Against Sexual Assault. “I think a combination of #MeToo putting sexual violence and sexual harassment on people’s minds heading into session made people really motivated to want to address the issue and also created some public pressure to get something done.”  

For a full list of all bills passed last session regarding sexual assault click here

Related Content

The Provability Gap: Why Sexual Assault Cases Are So Hard To Prosecute In Austin

By Aug 20, 2019
Stand with Survivors rally
Austin had the highest number of rapes reported in large Texas cities in 2017. The rate of reported rapes that year was also nearly 40% higher than U.S. cities of similar size

The Travis County District Attorney says law enforcement responded to more than 600 adult sexual assault allegations that year. Only one person was found guilty by a jury. 

And that case wasn't from Austin. 

The Provability Gap: How One Survivor Was 'Retraumatized' After Reporting Her Rape

By Aug 20, 2019
Marina Garrett, sexual assault survivor
Part I in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin.

Warning: This story contains a graphic description of sexual assault.

When I first met with Marina Garrett, she was preparing to graduate from UT Austin. Like most seniors, she said she was nervous but excited. It was an especially significant moment for Garrett because, for a long time, she didn’t think it would happen.

The Provability Gap: How Police Can Get It Wrong In The 'Deeply Personal' Crime Of Rape

By Aug 20, 2019
Former Austin Police Sgt. Elizabeth Donegan
Part II in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Sexual assault is a crime that can happen to anyone, but women are twice as likely to be victimized in Texas. In a 2015 study, UT Austin’s Institute on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault found 1 in 5 men will experience some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. But for women, it's 2 in 5.

The Provability Gap: Why It's Hard For Prosecutors To Prove Rape Cases Beyond A Reasonable Doubt

By Aug 20, 2019
Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore
Part III in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Only 5 out of 1,000 rapists will go to prison in the U.S., according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network. The numbers aren’t much better when zoomed in locally.

The Provability Gap: How Society Plays A Role In Finding Justice For Rape Survivors

By Aug 20, 2019
A crowd during SXSW in 2019
Part IV in a four-part series on why sexual assault cases are so hard to prosecute in Austin.

At an Austin City Council meeting in January, a large number of people had signed up to give public testimony on the last item on the agenda. Most were women; each wore a yellow bandana – a sign of solidarity for sexual assault survivors.

Marina Garrett was one of them.

820 New Texas Laws Go Into Effect In September. Here Are Some That Might Affect You.

By Aug 29, 2019
Interior of the Texas Capitol
This Sunday, 820 new laws passed during the 2019 session of the Texas Legislature will go into effect. They range from the huge — a $250 billion two-year budget — to the symbolic — a number of bills to rename parts of Texas highways. Here's a sample of several that will impact Texans' lives:

Online System To Track Rape Kits Launches This Week In Four Texas Cities

By Kristen Cabrera Jun 10, 2019
From Texas Standard:

Horror stories of untested, long-forgotten and even moldy sexual assault evidence kits have been a problem in Texas for years. And those forgotten kits have been on Becky O’Neal’s mind for a long time. 

A 'Cleared' Rape Case In Austin Is Not Always 'Solved,' Investigation Finds

By Nov 16, 2018
A national investigation into how police departments solve rape cases discovered that some departments consider a case cleared even when there is no arrest and the suspect is still on the streets. The number of these "exceptionally cleared" cases in Austin, in particular, has raised concerns.  