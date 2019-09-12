Live Blog: Democratic Debate Fact Check And Analysis

By 52 seconds ago

Tonight's Democratic presidential debate has been narrowed to one night only, as more candidates have called it quits altogether and others didn't meet the qualifications.

Ten candidates are on stage for three-hour event in Hosuton hosted by ABC News and Univision, beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

It's the third debate of the campaign and the first time that former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are all together.

Follow NPR Politics reporters for live analysis and fact checks.

Loading...

Tags: 
Politics
2020 Presidential Election
2020 Presidential Race

Related Content

Elizabeth Warren Touts Anti-Corruption Plan In Auditorium Shores Town Hall

By Sep 10, 2019
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren
Julia Reihs / KUT

Despite the threat of a storm, thousands of people descended on Vic Mathias Shores on Tuesday for a rally for Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, one of 20 Democrats vying for the presidential nomination in 2020.

Warren talked about child care, student loans, her tax plan and her anti-corruption plan, which she dubbed “the biggest since [anti-corruption laws enacted after] Watergate.”

Latinx Democrats In Texas Support O'Rourke Over Castro And Biden In New Poll

By Sep 5, 2019
Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro
Michael Minasi for KUT

Former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro, the only Latino seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, is struggling among likely Latinx voters in Texas.

Castro, the mayor of San Antonio from 2009-2014, had just short of 8% support among the voting bloc, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released Thursday.

Young Texans Are More Skeptical Of Democracy And Open To Change, Study Finds

By Sep 4, 2019
Voters line up to cast ballots
Salvador Castro for KUT

Younger Texans are less likely to view democracy positively and more likely to want to significantly and structurally change American government, according to a Texas Lyceum poll released today.