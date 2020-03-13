Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases Reported In Austin; Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration

We'll share live updates on how the coronavirus is affecting Austin and Central Texas throughout the day. Have a news tip? Email us at news@kut.org.

Update at 4:08 p.m.: School sports and competitions canceled statewide

The University Interscholastic League says it's suspending all contests starting March 16 until March 29.

“We are urging our member schools and their communities to stay vigilant and take every possible precaution to remain safe and healthy,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt in a press release.

The organization says practices and rehearsals can still be held at local districts’ discretion.

Update at 3:43 p.m.: Many events have been canceled and businesses are closed

Austin ISD and UT Austin both canceled classes Friday, and UT extended spring break for at least an extra week. Austin Community College also said it would be closed until Monday and that spring break would be extended to March 29.

The Thinkery said it would close until March 22.

“As a hands-on learning environment that caters to children and families, we're committed to operating in a responsible way that promotes a healthy community and adheres to the best advice of public health officials at the local, state, and national levels,” said Patricia Young Brown, Thinkery’s chief operating officer.

The ABC Kite Festival, which was scheduled for March 29, also announced it would be cancelled.

At least one downtown Austin music venue is canceling its weekend events. Barracuda announced it would cancel all its events through Monday, March 23.

On Thursday, Rodeo Austin and Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion both announced they were called off.

Update at 3 p.m.: Austin Energy will suspend utility shutoffs

Austin Energy announced Friday it would suspend all shutoffs of utilities due to unpaid bills since some people may lose wages during the COVID-19 crisis. For most customers, this includes electricity, water, trash collection and recycling.

Austin Energy spokesperson Jennifer Herber said that since more people are likely working from home, energy bills could also be higher and more unaffordable.

“People are going to be at home longer than they normally are, so they’re actually going to be using more electricity, more water,” she said. “Your bill might be a little bit higher.”

Those who have trouble paying a utility bill can get on a deferred-payment plan or receive direct financial assistance from the city.

Update at 2:52 p.m.: Travis County evictions put on pause

Travis County justices of the peace issued an order putting eviction hearings on hold until at least April 1. The move is intended to prevent people who may not be able to pay their rent during the coronavirus outbreak from being kicked out of their homes.

Hourly workers should not have to choose between "going into work sick and spreading the virus or not having a home," Justice of the Peace for Precinct 5 Nick Chu said.

Update at 2:30 p.m. Trump declares a national emergency

President Trump declared a national emergency Friday afternoon amid growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak across the United States. The move, widely expected, frees up $50 billion for states to deal with the crisis.

Update at 2:19 p.m. Austin Public Health announces a third case of COVID-19 Travis County

Austin Public Health tweeted that it received a third presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. The person is a woman in her 60s. The agency said it believes the case is travel related and is looking at the risk of a possible spread.

Early Friday, the health agency announced two presumptive positive cases.

Update at 1:38 p.m. UT President Greg Fenves' wife tests positive for COVID-19

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday.

He added that a second member of his family, who works at UT, also is presumed to have COVID-19.

"I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation," he wrote.

Update at 1:25 p.m.: Schools offer curbside lunches for students

Many school districts in Central Texas closed Friday as the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced. This brings up a huge issue for many families in Central Texas – they lose access to free meals for their kids. In Austin ISD, for example, 53% of students get free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunch.

AISD still served lunch today. Parents drove to one of 14 schools and picked up pre-packaged meals. The district said it will do this again starting March 23 if school is still canceled.

People who want to help families get groceries during spring break next week and possibly beyond can donate to the Central Texas Food Bank.

Update at 12:22: Gov. Abbott declares a state of emergency

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am at this moment declaring a state disaster for all counties in the state of Texas," he said at a news conference Friday.

The governor said the declaration could boost the state's capacity to test "thousands" by next week.

State health officials also announced the opening of a drive-through testing facility in San Antonio, and Abbott said the state is working with officials in Austin and Dallas to open similar facilities by next week.

Those drive-through testing locations will, at least initially, prioritize first-responders and high-risk patients, the governor said.

Update at 4:31 a.m. Austin announces first cases of COVID-19

Two presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 were confirmed in Austin early Friday, city health officials said. The cases are the first confirmed in Central Texas.

Austin Public Health said it did not believe the first two people — a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s — were infected through community spread, meaning the cases did not come from an unknown infected person they had contact with.

The man and the woman are not related, Dr. Mark Escott, Austin's interim medical authority, said. The man, who is critically ill, was transferred to St. David's Medical Center from another hospital in the state and was tested after staff became suspicious he had coronavirus, Escott said.

