UT Austin President Greg Fenves' Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday.

"Carmel and I have compiled a list of individuals who might have recently been in close contact with us," he said in the letter. "UT Health Austin nurses will be reaching out to those on the list who are affiliated with UT to screen them per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”

He added that a second member of his family, who works at UT, also is presumed to have COVID-19.

"I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation," he wrote.

UT Austin is closed for two weeks for spring break and is moving to online only classes after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Correction: A previous version of this story and the headline said the family member had tested positive for the virus. The relative is presumed to have it.