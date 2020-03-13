UT Austin President Greg Fenves' Wife Tests Positive For COVID-19

  • UT Austin President Greg Fenves
    UT Austin President Greg Fenves, seen here in 2017, announced Friday his wife has tested positive for COVID-19.
    Martin do Nascimento / KUT

UT Austin President Greg Fenves' wife, Carmel, has tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a letter sent to the UT community Friday.

"Carmel and I have compiled a list of individuals who might have recently been in close contact with us," he said in the letter. "UT Health Austin nurses will be reaching out to those on the list who are affiliated with UT to screen them per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”

He added that a second member of his family, who works at UT, also is presumed to have COVID-19.

"I have now been tested for the virus, and the three of us are in self-isolation," he wrote.

UT Austin is closed for two weeks for spring break and is moving to online only classes after.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Correction: A previous version of this story and the headline said the family member had tested positive for the virus. The relative is presumed to have it. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
UT Austin
Greg Fenves

Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By 1 hour ago
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"I am at this moment declaring a state disaster for all counties in the state of Texas," he said at a news conference Friday. 

WATCH: Austin Officials Announce City's First Coronavirus Cases

By 7 hours ago
City and health officials gather at City Hall on March 6 to announce South by Southwest's closure.
Julia Reihs / KUT

The city is sharing additional details on the first confirmed coronavirus cases in Central Texas, Friday morning. 

Austin Is Looking At Ways To Help Residents Who Can't Collect A Paycheck During Coronavirus Pandemic

By 20 hours ago
An eviction notice on a door
Gabriel C. Pérez

Local elected officials say they are looking into ways to help residents unable to pay rent or utility bills because of the potential spread of COVID-19.

Austin Public Health Orders Nursing Homes To Screen Visitors And Staff Amid COVID-19 Fears

By Mar 11, 2020
Dr. Mark Escott, interim medical director of Austin Public Health
Julia Reihs / KUT

Austin Public Health is mandating that nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities in Austin-Travis County secure building access and screen all individuals – including employees, volunteers and visitors – for fevers before allowing them to enter.