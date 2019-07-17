Opponents Plan Lawsuit Over Hill Country Pipeline's Impact On Endangered Birds

By 9 minutes ago
  • A bird feeder and birdhouse on Hill Country property that the pipeline would go through.
    Opponents of a proposed pipeline through the Hill Country say the project could harm the endangered golden-cheeked warbler, so the company is required to get a permit.
    Julia Reihs / KUT

A new front has opened in the legal battle against a 430-mile natural gas pipeline planned through the Texas Hill Country, this time focusing on how the project will impact the endangered golden-cheeked warbler.

Hays County, the Travis Audubon Society and private property owners say they plan to file what is called a “notice of intent to sue.” The paperwork is a first step in a federal lawsuit.

The group argues pipeline company Kinder Morgan has not obtained the necessary federal permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to allow to potentially harm the endangered birds.

“I think everyone agrees that golden-cheeked warblers will be adversely impacted by the pipeline. The question is: If you’re going to adversely impact ... you need to get a permit for it,” said David P. Smith, the lawyer representing the plaintiffs.

Instead of getting that permit, the plaintiffs argue, Kinder Morgan used a work-around agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Kinder Morgan has long maintained it went above and beyond its legal responsibilities in planning the project.

“There’s a regulatory process in place that we are following,” Allen Fore, Kinder Morgan's VP of public affairs, told KUT in late May. “In the middle of the game, some want to change the rules.”

Under federal law, plaintiffs must file a “notice of intent” to sue 60 days ahead of actually suing. Smith said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Kinder Morgan and the Army Corp of Engineers will all be named in the suit.

He said he hopes Kinder Morgan will reroute the pipeline project to avoid a federal lawsuit.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the company. The first, a state constitutional challenge, is under appeal after a Travis County District Court Judge found in favor of Kinder Morgan.

Tags: 
Kinder Morgan
Permian Highway Pipeline
Endangered Species
Hill Country

Related Content

Judge Clears A Path For Kinder Morgan's Pipeline Through The Texas Hill Country

By Jun 26, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A Travis County judge has ruled construction on a natural gas pipeline through the Texas Hill Country can proceed. The state district court decision Tuesday marks a major setback for landowners and local governments that sued to stop energy company Kinder Morgan from using eminent domain to build the pipeline.

Hays County Takes 'The Fight To Kinder Morgan' With Lawsuit Over Proposed Pipeline

By Apr 22, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

After months of community protests, a group of more than 20 landowners and city leaders gathered Monday to announce that Hays County and the City of Kyle had officially joined a lawsuit to oppose a natural gas pipeline proposed to run through Central Texas.

3 Questions Answered About The Planned Natural Gas Pipeline In Central Texas

By Feb 12, 2019
Salvador Castro for KUT

Kinder Morgan is hosting an open house in Hays County tonight about its Permian Highway Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline the company plans to run through Central Texas.

Hays County Residents Say They're 'Prepared To Fight' Planned Natural Gas Pipeline

By Jan 30, 2019
A man carries a sign in protest of the planned pipeline at the Wimberley Community Center Tuesday night. His sign says, sign says, "Our Founding Fathers saw England's rule as unjust. I see Kinder Morgan's rule over my community as unjust."
Salvador Castro for KUT

A public meeting Tuesday on a planned natural gas pipeline in Central Texas often felt more like a protest, as Hays County residents shared concerns about the project and speakers vowed to fight it.

Central Texas Pipeline Reignites Fight Over Land Rights

By Jan 28, 2019
Julia Reihs / KUT

A fight over a pipeline is never only about the pipeline. It’s about the environment, property rights, public safety and a community’s sense of itself. Just such a fight is now brewing in the Texas Hill Country, where company Kinder Morgan plans to lay a part of its 430-mile natural gas Permian Highway Pipeline.

Environmental Groups Sue Government To Get Protection For Lesser Prairie Chickens

By Jun 14, 2019
Dominic Sherony/CC BY-SA 2.0

Three environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to secure federal protection for lesser prairie chickens.