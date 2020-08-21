Out-Of-Work Texans Could Start Seeing Extra $300 In Unemployment Payments Next Week

By Mitchell Ferman 1 hour ago
  • Volunteers load boxes of food into the drunk of a car.
    Volunteers load boxes of food into a car during a drive-thru food distribution event hosted by the Central Texas Food Bank, in Austin in June.
    Allie Goulding / The Texas Tribune

Unemployed Texans could begin receiving $300 in extra weekly jobless payments as soon as next week, a Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson said, after the state received federal approval Friday of funding that President Donald Trump announced in early August.

“We are anticipating to try to have that ready by next week so when people make their payment request, we can begin adding that on,” agency spokesperson Cisco Gamez told The Texas Tribune. “It is possible there could be some delays, but it should be pretty quick.”

Texans who qualify will also receive $300 weekly for the previous weeks in August before the funding was approved, Gamez said, dating to Aug. 1. This is an attempt to make up for the expiration of $600 weekly payments in July for people who were unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s approval by the Federal Emergency Management Agency of extra jobless relief comes two weeks after Trump issued an executive order that he said would add $400 to people’s unemployment checks to help them weather life upended by the coronavirus. The White House later clarified that the federal government would provide $300 per week, and states could decide whether they wanted to contribute an additional $100, which Texas does not plan to do.

More than 3.2 million Texans have applied for unemployment assistance since the pandemic began in March, and the state’s economy has steered into an economic recession. Texas has seen record-worst jobless rates in the months since the pandemic began. In July, 8% of Texans were jobless, up from a near-record low of 3.5% in July 2019, and down from June, when 8.4% of Texans were unemployed.

Reducing extra unemployment benefits has left jobless Texans confused and uncertain about the future, forcing single parents to dip into their savings in order to pay for food, mortgages and car payments.

____________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
Unemployment Benefits
Texas Workforce Commission
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Texas Will Apply For Federal Program To Get Extra $300 Per Week For Unemployed Texans

By Mitchell Ferman Aug 20, 2020
Boarded up bars on Sixth Street in Austin.
Jordan Vonderharr for The Texas Tribune

On Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas will apply for federal funding to provide an extra $300 every week for people who have lost their jobs. More than 10 states have already been federally approved for the additional jobless relief, providing an extra $300, and in some cases, $400 in unemployment checks.

In Executive Actions, Trump Extends Some Unemployment Benefits, Defers Payroll Taxes

By , & Aug 8, 2020

Updated at 10 a.m. ET Sunday

At his Bedminster, N.J., golf resort on Saturday, President Trump signed four executive actions to provide economic relief amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actions amount to a stopgap measure, after failing to secure an agreement with Congress.

The three memorandums and one executive order call for extending some enhanced unemployment benefits, taking steps to stop evictions, continuing the suspension of student loan repayments and deferring payroll taxes.

The End Of $600 Unemployment Benefits Will Hit Millions Of Households And The Economy

By Jul 20, 2020

For Lorena Schneehagen, the additional $600 unemployment payment each week during the coronavirus pandemic has held her family's expenses together.

She's an out-of-work preschool teacher in Ann Arbor, Mich., whose son is about to start college.

"I need that to help pay his tuition," Schneehagen said. "And for food and just to pay the general bills."