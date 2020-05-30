Protesters Block I-35 As They Demand Justice After Police Killings

Hundreds of people protesting the police killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos marched Saturday from Austin Police headquarters to I-35, blocking all lanes of traffic.

Police, including some on horseback, used pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd of several hundred. The group then started marching back toward APD headquarters. Some were seen spray-painting slogans on the side of buildings as they marched. A lightpole outside APD caught fire. KUT reporters saw no major damagage from protesters.

Once the crowd reached police headquarters, they began chanting and yelling at police in what KUT's Mose Buchele described as a tense atmosphere.

Protesters held signs saying, "Skin color shouldn't be a death sentence" and "Black Lives Matter," while chanting, "No justice, no peace."

It was the second day of demonstrations in Austin to protest racism and police violence after Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. Protesters also demanded justice for Ramos, a 42-year-old black and Hispanic man who was killed by an Austin police officer last month.

Reporting from the highway, KUT's Claire McInerny said police on horseback used pepper spray and rubber bullets to try to disperse the crowd. Police said if people tried to cross a metal barrier, they would shoot.

People across the country have taken to the streets in anger and anguish over the recent deaths of Floyd in Minneapolis: Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased, shot and killed while on a jog in Georgia; and Breonna Taylor, who was killed when police raided her Louisville, Ky., home.

Clashes erupted Friday night between activists and law enforcement, and at least two people were dead by Saturday morning. According to reporting by NPR, one man in a crowd in Detroit was shot and killed, and a contract security officer died from a gunshot in Oakland, Calif.

Another protest was planned at the Texas Capitol on Sunday.

