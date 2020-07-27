Rep. Rodriguez Drops Out Of Runoff Race, Leaving Judge Eckhardt To Replace Watson In Texas Senate

State Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, D-Austin, has dropped out of the runoff with former Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt for the state Senate seat left vacant by Kirk Watson.

Eckhardt narrowly missed the 50% majority needed to win the special election outright earlier this month. Senate District 14 includes Bastrop County and parts of Travis County.

Rodriguez said he will instead focus on his House district race in East Austin.

“This year, we have the first chance in a generation to forge a Democratic majority in a critical and historic session that will determine the future of Texas,” Rodriguez said in a statement Monday. "From relieving the public health and economic crises, to drawing fair maps in redistricting, to budgeting that ensures all Texans have an equal shot to get ahead, to social justice reform policies meant to increase fairness and opportunity, this January’s session of the Texas Legislature will be the most critical we have faced.”

This is a developing story.

