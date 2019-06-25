Robert Mueller To Testify In Open Hearing Before House Committees

By Barbara Campbell 2 minutes ago
  • Special counsel Robert Mueller speaks at the Department of Justice on May 29 about the results of his Russia investigation.
    Carolyn Kaster / AP
Originally published on June 25, 2019 8:40 pm

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced Tuesday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify in an open hearing before the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17, after being subpoenaed.

Nadler, D-N.Y., said in a statement, "Americans have demanded to hear directly from the Special Counsel so they can understand what he and his team examined, uncovered, and determined about Russia's attack on our democracy, the Trump campaign's acceptance and use of that help, and President Trump and his associates' obstruction of the investigation into that attack."

Mueller has spoken in public only once about his investigation, making a statement to reporters at the Justice Department in May. In it, he said he hoped this would be his last comment on the subject.

This story will be updated.

Robert Mueller
Russia

