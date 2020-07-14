Sarah Eckhardt, Eddie Rodriguez Poised For A Runoff In Texas Senate District 14 Special Election

Democrats Sarah Eckhardt and Eddie Rodriguez appear set for a runoff in the special election to replace former state Sen. Kirk Watson, D-Austin.

Eckhardt, the former Travis County judge, led the voting Tuesday night in the six-way primary for the open Senate District 14 seat with 39% of the vote. She led Rodriguez, an Austin-based state House member, who garnered 26%.

The two were followed by Republican Don Zimmerman, a former Austin City Council member. Other candidates in the race include Waller Thomas Burns II, a Republican; former Lago Vista City Council member Pat Dixon, a Libertarian; and Austin physician Jeff Ridgeway, an independent.

All six candidates were fighting to replace Watson, who left his seat at the end of April to become the first dean of the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs.

If a runoff is required for the special election, Gov. Greg Abbott will set the date.

Rodriguez and Eckhardt both cast themselves as the seasoned candidates in the race. Rodriguez has touted his 18 years in the Texas House, arguing that his relationships there will serve him well in the Senate. Eckhardt, meanwhile, has leaned on her time as Travis County’s chief executive, a post she made history winning in 2015 when she became the first female to hold the position.

The race between the two Democrats in the race grew increasingly tense in recent weeks, with Rodriguez knocking Eckhardt for resigning as county judge during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Eckhardt, meanwhile, questioned votes Rodriguez made in the Legislature related to criminal justice and police reform, particularly a key vote he missed in 2019 involving a follow-up measure to the Sandra Bland Act. Rodriguez has said he was off campus at the time negotiating another bill he was involved with.

The victor will serve the remainder of Watson’s term, which ends in 2022. His district includes all of Bastrop County, most of Austin and northern Travis County.

_____________________________________

This post has been updated.

Cassandra Pollock contributed to this report.

From The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: The University of Houston has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.