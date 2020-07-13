Some Texas Voters Are Getting Their Mail-In Ballots Returned To Them, Group Says

By 49 minutes ago
  • The League of Women Voters of Texas says it's been hearing reports that voters have been getting their absentee ballots sent back to them after putting them in the mail.
    The League of Women Voters of Texas says it's been hearing reports that voters have been getting their absentee ballots sent back to them after putting them in the mail.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Some Texans who voted by mail in recent weeks are getting their filled-out ballots sent back to them, according to the League of Women Voters of Texas.

Grace Chimene, the league’s president, said this problem was flagged by a voter protection hotline in Texas just days before Election Day, which is Tuesday.

“The voters had done everything correctly, and the post office had returned those ballots to those voters,” Chimene said. “It went through the [U.S. Postal Service] system and got kicked back to the voters.”

It’s unclear whether the problem is with the envelopes voters were given – or whether it’s an issue with the post office. Reports are mostly coming from Dallas County. Chimene said she believes this may be a problem in other counties, too, but it’s not clear how widespread the issue is.

Stephen Chang, a spokesperson with the Texas Secretary of State’s office, said his office has been aware of the complaints.

“This issue does not appear to be widespread, and our office has been working with USPS and the counties to rectify the issue going forward,” he said in a statement.

Voters who have mailed-in their ballot, Chimene said, can call the local election administrator in their county to make sure their ballot is in the county’s possession.

Voters who still have their mail-in ballot and want to make sure their vote is counted on Election Day have two options, Chimene said. They can go into their polling location on Election Day, surrender their ballot and then vote in person. Or, they can turn in their filled-out, mail-in ballot to their local election administrator's office in person and show ID.

Texas’ vote-by-mail program, or absentee voting process, has historically been very limited compared to that of other states. The program is open only to people who are over 65, are out of town during an election, are in jail and not convicted, or have a disability.

Texas Democrats are asking federal courts to force the state to expand access to mail-in ballots during the pandemic. So far, courts have issued a series of contradictory opinions, and the program has remained limited during the current primary runoff. Even still, ahead of the runoff, local election officials have reported a surge of vote-by-mail applications among voters who do qualify. Chimene said because of the influx of mail-in ballots, the primary runoff has served as a stress test for Texas’ program.

“The counties are not used to having these higher numbers of vote-by-mail ballots being turned into them,” she said. “They are learning how to solve these issues that happen.”

Chimene said the hope is some of these issues will be worked out before the presidential election this fall.

“It’s a great time to try to figure out what the problems are so that we can make sure we can get them all solved before the [November] election,” she said.

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Vote by Mail
2020 Elections
2020 Runoff Elections
League of Women Voters of Texas

Related Content

Here's What's On The Ballot In Central Texas For The July 14 Election

By Jun 28, 2020
A vote sign outside the Ben Hur Shrine Temple.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Election Day for the primary runoff elections is Tuesday, July 14. Gov. Greg Abbott delayed the elections because of the coronavirus pandemic and extended the early voting period due to health concerns about in-person voting.

If you live in Central Texas, here are all the races that might appear on your ballot. 

Travis County Sees Surge In Requests For Mail-In Ballots Ahead Of July Runoff

By Jun 22, 2020
A mail carrier wears a mask and gloves while delivering mail in March.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Travis County election officials are seeing record numbers of vote-by-mail applications ahead of the July 14 primary runoff.

According to the Travis County Elections Division, the office has received more than 28,000 applications so far.

U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Texas Democrats' Effort To Expand Voting By Mail During Pandemic

By Jun 26, 2020
Shelby Knowles / The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an initial bid by state Democrats to expand voting by mail to all Texas voters during the coronavirus pandemic.