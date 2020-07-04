States Shatter Coronavirus Records As Officials Eye Holiday Weekend With Alarm

  • A pedestrian in a mask passes a sign urging people to practice social distancing, on Saturday in Miami Beach, Fla. Just as residents flocked outside to enjoy the Fourth of July, states such as Florida were reporting skyrocketing numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases.
    Wilfredo Lee / AP
The grim news has taken no respite this Fourth of July.

On Saturday, just as residents across the country celebrated the holiday, state authorities once more reported a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases. Florida and South Carolina on Saturday both reported passing their previous single-day highs, while states such Alabama, Texas and a slew of others continued to reel from recent records of their own.

In Florida alone, Friday saw more than 11,400 newly confirmed cases of the virus. That sum shatters a record that was set in the state just a couple of days ago — around the same time that the U.S. as a whole recorded the world's highest-ever daily tally, with more than 55,000.

In a desperate bid to curtail the latest spike in the statewide caseload, local leaders in Florida implemented a slew of measures to tamp down on the weekend's usual holiday festivities. Miami-Dade County, for one, has instituted a curfew beginning at 10 p.m. each night "until further notice," while beaches across much of South Florida are closed.

The state is far from alone in its intensifying fight with COVID-19. In Texas, hospitals in both Starr and Hidalgo counties have reported reaching full capacity, and officials there are pleading with residents to simply stay home this weekend.

"I urge all of our residents," Starr County Judge Eloy Vera said on Facebook, "to please shelter-in-place, wear face coverings, practice social distancing and AVOID GATHERINGS."

Florida and Texas are just a couple of the states rolling back reopening plans and scrambling to implement new restrictions or reinstate old ones. Rules mandating that residents wear masks in public places have not just taken effect across Texas, but also in cities from Cincinnati and Cleveland to Boise.

Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related Content

Widespread Use Of Face Masks Could Save Tens Of Thousands Of Lives, Models Project

By & 22 hours ago

More widespread wearing of face masks could prevent tens of thousands of deaths by COVID-19, epidemiologists and mathematicians project.

A model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows that near-universal wearing of cloth or homemade masks could prevent between 17,742 and 28,030 deaths across the US before Oct. 1.

'We're All Just Emotionally Drained': Austin Bars Respond To Second Shutdown

By Jul 2, 2020
Hole in the Wall had reopened at 50% capacity but was forced to shut down again after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order June 26 requiring bars in the state to close.
Julia Reihs / KUT

Travis Tober was finally finding a rhythm. 

When people entered his East Austin bar, Nickel City, they were greeted by an employee who laid out all the ground rules: No mask, no entry. Tables would be 6 feet apart. No loitering at the bar top. A waiter or waitress would take their orders. 

COVID-19 Testing Providers In Austin Struggle To Keep Up With Demand

By Jul 2, 2020
Cars line up at CommUnityCare's drive-thru testing site in Hancock Center on Thursday morning.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

It was a little after 8 a.m. on Monday when Austin resident Emma VanDelinder arrived at a CommUnityCare COVID-19 testing site. But when she drove up, she saw a handwritten sign and realized she was out of luck. Testing was over.