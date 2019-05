Several streets in downtown Austin are closed today for the annual Capital of Texas Triathlon. The Memorial Day event has shut down traffic on North Congress from the Capitol to Lady Bird Lake, and along Cesar Chavez between Congress and MoPac.

The First Street Bridge and Riverside Drive from First Street to South Lamar are also closed. A full list of street closures is here.

The city recommends drivers use alternate forms of transportation.

Regular traffic is set to resume by 3 p.m.