Texans With Large Employer Health Plans Are Most Likely To Get Surprise Medical Bills, Study Finds

  • Spencer Selvidge for KUT

Texans who get their health insurance from a large employer are more likely to get a surprise bill in an emergency compared to people with similar plans in other states, according to research published Thursday.

The study from the Kaiser Family Foundation looked at claims data from large employer plans across the country. In particular, it focused on out-of-network charges associated with planned hospital stays and emergency visits, which often result in surprise bills.

"Of the emergency room visits in 2017 by people with large employer coverage, we estimate 18 percent [nationally] had at least one out-of-network charge (from either the facility, the provider, or both) associated with the visit,” the researchers found.

In Texas, that rate is 38 percent – the highest in the country.

“It’s a much bigger problem among workers in the state of Texas,” said Karen Pollitz, one of the study's authors.

Pollitz said Texas also surpassed the national average for planned hospital stays resulting in a surprise medical bill. Nationally, 16 percent of planned stays at in-network facilities “resulted in at least one out-of-network charge for a professional service,” researchers found. That rate was 27 percent in Texas. Only New York and New Jersey had higher rates.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation this month cracking down on the practice of surprise medical billing in the state. The law applies only to people who have state-regulated health insurance plans, however.

Pollitz said states are unable to regulate these large employer plans because they are federally regulated, which means many Texans won’t be shielded from surprise bills.

“So, even when states take the lead and try to adopt thoughtful and comprehensive solutions to this problem, those solutions won’t protect most of their private insured residents," Pollitz said.

One way for consumers to find out if their insurance is state regulated is to check for the initials TDI or DOI on their insurance cards, meaning it's regulated by the Texas Department of Insurance.  

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, has been working on a solution to surprise medical bills for Americans with federally regulated plans. He said there are various proposals members of Congress are considering.

However, until there is a federal solution, Doggett said it’s hard to curb the number of surprise bills Texans receive every year.

“Until a federal law is enacted of the type that I have been urging Congress to approve since 2015, Texans will continue to get hit with surprise bills,” he said.

Texas Is Latest State To Attack Surprise Medical Bills

Texas is now among more than a dozen states that have cracked down on the practice of surprise medical billing.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed legislation Friday shielding patients from getting a huge bill when their insurance company and medical provider can't agree on payment.

A Year After Spinal Surgery, A $94,031 Bill Feels Like A Backbreaker

By Jun 17, 2019

Spinal surgery made it possible for Liv Cannon to plant her first vegetable garden.

"It's a lot of bending over and lifting the wheelbarrow and putting stakes in the ground," the 26-year-old says as she surveys the tomatillos, cherry tomatoes and eggplants growing in raised beds behind her house in Austin, Texas. "And none of that I could ever do before."

For the first 24 years of her life, Cannon's activities were limited by chronic pain and muscle weakness.

State Lawmakers Approve Legislation Shielding Most Texans From Surprise Medical Bills

By May 21, 2019
Spencer Selvidge for KUT

A surprise medical bill may be a thing of the past for many Texans. In a unanimous vote, the Texas House approved a Senate bill banning health care providers from sending steep medical bills to insured Texans in emergencies.

Congressional Panel: Consumers Shouldn't Have To Solve Surprise Medical Bill Problem

One point drew clear agreement Tuesday during a House subcommittee hearing: When it comes to the problem of surprise medical bills, the solution must protect patients — not demand that they be great negotiators.

Texas Is One Of Only 14 States That Haven't Expanded Medicaid – Despite Strong Public Support

By Mar 4, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Almost two-thirds of Texans think state lawmakers should expand Medicaid to cover more low-income uninsured people, according to a survey funded by the Episcopal Health Foundation.

Texans Who Get Surprise Medical Bills Are Often On Their Own. Groups Ask Lawmakers To Step In.

By Feb 12, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Consumer advocates and health insurers are pushing Texas lawmakers to address surprise medical bills during this year’s legislative session.

Faced With Surprise Medical Bills, Some Texans Have Recourse. But The System's Not Perfect.

By Jan 17, 2019
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

A growing number of Texans are turning to a little-known state mediation program to deal with surprise hospital bills. However, the program is likely only addressing a fraction of the surprise medical bills Texans receive in the mail every year. 