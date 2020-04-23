Texas Clinics No Longer Banned From Performing Abortions, State Says

Abortion providers are no longer banned from performing the procedure in Texas, state officials said in a court filing Thursday morning,

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month banning medical procedures that were not "medically necessary" – and he said that included all abortions.

Shortly after, abortion providers sued the state.

As the legal challenge winded through the courts, though, Abbott’s initial executive order expired and he issued another loosening restrictions for all medical providers.

Among other things, the new executive order allows “any surgery or procedure performed in a licensed health care facility that has certified in writing to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission both: (1) that it will reserve at least 25% of its hospital capacity for treatment of COVID-19 patients, accounting for the range of clinical severity of COVID-19 patients; and (2) that it will not request any personal protective equipment from any public source, whether federal, state, or local, for the duration of the COVID-19 disaster.”

In the court filing Thursday, state officials said “every plaintiff clinic has certified to HHSC that it meets the requirements of the new” rules.

In a joint statement, Planned Parenthood officials around the state said they are “relieved that we can again provide high-quality, affordable and nonjudgmental care” to women in Texas.

“This is not the time for politics – or for politicians and groups to opportunistically push their own agenda,” they said. “Planned Parenthood will always stand up for the health and rights of people who need care, no matter what.”

