Watch: Austin ISD At-Large School Board Candidate Forum

By 55 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the four open school board positions that will be on the ballot in November.

Tonight’s conversation is with the four candidates running for one of the two at-large positions, which covers the entire city. The candidates are Jared Breckenridge, Mike Herschenfeld, Noelita Lugo and Leticia Moreno Caballero. The current school board member holding this seat, Cindy Anderson, chose not to run for re-election.

Find out which district you're in here.

Watch the conversation below, beginning at 7 p.m.:

 

Austin ISD

