WATCH LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

By 40 minutes ago
  • Judge Amy Coney Barrett, pictured at the White House on Sept. 26, is facing the Senate Judiciary Committee this week for her Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
    Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on October 12, 2020 7:00 am

The Senate Judiciary Committee begins up to four days of hearings Monday on President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Barrett, 48, would replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the high court.

You can watch the hearing here beginning at 9 a.m. ET each day.

Follow live updates here.

The hearing Monday will be devoted to opening statements from members of the panel, followed by that of Barrett, who is currently a judge on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the seventh circuit.

Questioning of the nominee will begin Tuesday and last through Wednesday. Outside witnesses testify for and against Barrett on Thursday.

The nomination has become a political lightening rod, as Democrats charge Republicans are rushing it to get Barrett confirmed before the Nov. 3 election, arguing the seat should be filled by the next president.

It's also unclear how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the hearings. Two GOP members of the panel, Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, have tested positive for the virus.

Democrats, led by Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, have demanded the hearing be postponed "to ensure that we don't risk the health and safety of fellow Senators, Senate staff, other Senate employees, as well as Judge Barrett and her family."

But committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has vowed to press forward and tweeted, "Any Senator who wants to participate virtually will be allowed to do so."

The vote on Barrett's nomination, however, will be held in person. The committee is expected to vote on Oct. 22, followed by a full Senate vote.

