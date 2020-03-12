Watch Live: Your Questions On Coronavirus Answered By Health Experts

Starting at 9 a.m., KUT is hosting a special hour of Morning Edition to answer your questions about the coronavirus. For the past week, we've been taking listener and reader questions and have assembled a panel of experts to answer some of those questions.

How to watch or listen: on Facebook and on this page starting at 9 a.m., on 90.5 FM or stream the audio of the conversation at KUT.org.

Here are the panelists joining us for the live show:

Serena Bumpus is the director of practice for the Texas Nurses Association. She was previously a Regional Director of Nursing for Baylor Scott and White Health; Clinical Nursing Manager - University Medical Center Brackenridge; and worked as a registered nurse at Seton Medical Center. She has been in the nursing profession for over 18 years.

Dr. F. Parker Hudson, assistant professor of internal medicine and infectious diseases at Dell Medical School in Austin. He's also the program director for the Internal Medicine Residency. Among his affiliations: he's a member of the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

Lauren Ancel Meyers is professor of Integrative Biology at the University of Texas at Austin, and a member of the External Faculty and Scientific Advisory Board of the Santa Fe Institute. She was trained as a mathematical biologist, and her research includes network epidemiology and optimization of infectious disease surveillance and control

Jeff Taylor is the senior Epidemiologist with Austin Public Health. He's been an infectious disease epidemiologist with the Texas Department of State Health Services and the City of Austin for over 38 years. He's currently a manager of the Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit of Austin Public Health - the unit responsible for infectious disease surveillance and rare disease or outbreak investigations within Travis County.

We will have a partial transcript and highlights of the show available in this story upon the live show's completion.