We Want Stories About How People Are Dealing With The Coronavirus Pandemic. Tell Us Your's.

There's no other way to put it: Things have changed.
We’re collecting stories of how your life has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us about your new normal.
Some ideas:
- What are you doing differently?
- How have your relationships changed?
- Do you have advice for others as we go through this together?
- What are you doing to stay positive?
- Have you seen or heard something truly inspirational that you want to share with others?
Call and leave your story on our voicemail at 512-270-9972. You can also record a voice memo on your mobile phone and email it to news@kut.org. Please put "THE NEW NORMAL" in the subject line.
Try to keep your stories to about 1 minute.
If you email, please include a selfie or photo of what life's like (if you don't mind). If you leave a voicemail, please follow it up by texting a photo to the same number.
You can also submit through the form below.