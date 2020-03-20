We Want Stories About How People Are Dealing With The Coronavirus Pandemic. Tell Us Your's.

  • A yard sign referencing toilet paper shortages in the Northwest Hills neighborhood of Austin during the coronavirus pandemic on March 20, 2020.
    A yard sign in the Northwest Hills neighborhood of Austin on Friday references toilet paper shortages during the coronavirus pandemic.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

There's no other way to put it: Things have changed.

We’re collecting stories of how your life has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us about your new normal.

Some ideas:

  • What are you doing differently?
  • How have your relationships changed?
  • Do you have advice for others as we go through this together?
  • What are you doing to stay positive?
  • Have you seen or heard something truly inspirational that you want to share with others?

Call and leave your story on our voicemail at 512-270-9972. You can also record a voice memo on your mobile phone and email it to news@kut.org. Please put "THE NEW NORMAL" in the subject line.

Try to keep your stories to about 1 minute. 

If you email, please include a selfie or photo of what life's like (if you don't mind). If you leave a voicemail, please follow it up by texting a photo to the same number. 

You can also submit through the form below. 

