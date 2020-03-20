We Want Stories About How People Are Dealing With The Coronavirus Pandemic. Tell Us Your's.

There's no other way to put it: Things have changed.

We’re collecting stories of how your life has changed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Tell us about your new normal.

Some ideas:

What are you doing differently?

How have your relationships changed?

Do you have advice for others as we go through this together?

What are you doing to stay positive?

Have you seen or heard something truly inspirational that you want to share with others?

Call and leave your story on our voicemail at 512-270-9972. You can also record a voice memo on your mobile phone and email it to news@kut.org. Please put "THE NEW NORMAL" in the subject line.

Try to keep your stories to about 1 minute.

If you email, please include a selfie or photo of what life's like (if you don't mind). If you leave a voicemail, please follow it up by texting a photo to the same number.

You can also submit through the form below.