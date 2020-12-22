PHOTOS: Great Conjunction Dazzles Stargazers Around The World

Stargazers around the world didn't pass up an opportunity to see a rare event in the night sky.

On Monday evening, Jupiter and Saturn appeared closer to each other than they have for hundreds of years, in what has become known as the Great Conjunction. Their proximity is the view from Earth. In space, the planets are hundreds of millions of miles apart.

Jupiter and Saturn's positions in the sky align "about once every 20 years," according to NASA, though almost never this closely.

"You'd have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky," Patrick Hartigan, an astronomer at Rice University, said in a recent statement.

Photographers around the world captured images of the gas giants appearing to shift close together — and groups of people taking in the unique sight.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters A family at the border crossing between Mexico and the U.S. in Ciudad Juarez uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn during the Great Conjunction.

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images People waiting at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.

Jim Dyson / Getty Images Jupiter and Saturn are seen coming together in the night sky, over the sails of Brill windmill in Brill, England.

Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP via Getty Images People stand in a queue to see the Great Conjunction at the Maidan area in Kolkata, India.

Charlie Riedel / AP People watch the alignment in Edgerton, Kan.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Jupiter, left, and Saturn appear about one-tenth of a degree apart. Here they are seen behind Christmas lights in Las Vegas.