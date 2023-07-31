If you miss August's blue supermoon, you'll have to wait 9 years for your next chance

Scientists are working on a way to prevent this from happening by playing a sort of interplanetary game of pool. The idea is to use the kinetic energy of a spacecraft to deflect potential earthbound asteroids.
In April, the International Dark Sky Association certified the Greater Big Bend International Dark Sky Reserve. The reserve allows for astronomical research and minimizes the impact of light pollution on humans and ecology.
For the first time, we’re able to see what a black hole at the heart of our Milky Way galaxy looks like, thanks in part to Alex Tetarenko, an astrophysics researcher with Texas Tech University who contributed to the discovery.