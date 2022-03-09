Sir Woman, Chief Cleopatra, Andrew Cashen, Classic Hip-Hop Live headline Rock the Park this spring

KUTX 98.9’s beloved free, family friendly outdoor concert series returns

AUSTIN, Texas – March 9, 2022 – KUTX 98.9s’ Rock the Park, the family friendly concert series at the Mueller Lake Park Amphitheater, returns this spring with a mix of family friendly artists, such as Sir Woman, SaulPaul, Chief Cleopatra, The Tiarras and Classic Hip-Hop Live.

KUTX & Mueller Rock the Park, presented by Dell Children’s Medical Center, part of Ascension Seton, takes place one Friday each month, March through June. The music series is free and open to the public, thanks to additional support from sponsors St. Andrew’s Episcopal School and Vesper Condominiums on Rainey Street.

In addition to live music and food trucks, Extragrams drag queens will perform between sets. The spring 2022 line-up features:

March 25 (rain date April 1)

6:30 p.m. The Tiarras

7:15 p.m. Andrew Cashen

April 8 (rain date April 22)

6:30 p.m. Strawbitty Yops

7:30 p.m., Chief Cleopatra

May 13 (rain date May 20)

6:30 p.m. SaulPaul

7:30 p.m. Classic Hip-Hop Live

June 3 (rain date June 10)

6:30 p.m. Joe McDermott

7:30 p.m. Sir Woman

Guests may bring blankets or stadium cushions. Please do not bring chairs, glass containers or alcohol to Rock the Park events. Parking is $1 per hour in the McBee Garage across from Thinkery. Metered spaces are available around the park.

Each Rock the Park concert is curated by KUTX 98.9 Live Music Producer Deidre Gott and Bill Childs, host of KUTX 98.9’s Sunday-evening kids’ show, “Spare the Rock, Spoil the Child.”

###

Media Contact: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071