Fall 2023 Thank You Gifts

Make your gift today. Our public service is powered by you!

KUT Tote Bag - $8 per month

Totes are back! Our latest design shows off our favorite things that make Central Texas special. We worked with local artist and designer Phoebe Joynt to create this unique tote made just for KUT. Printed in two colors on a natural canvas, this tote can hold anything from your daily essentials to your favorite books.

KUTX Tote Bag - $8 per month

Any good 10-year celebration deserves a tote! Designed by Austin’s own poster illustrator Billie Buck, the design captures the fun, upbeat personality of KUTX and our connection to Austin. Printed in two colors on a natural canvas, this tote can hold anything from your daily essentials to your favorite albums.

KUT T-shirt - $10 per month

Hey, it’s KUT! Every day we’re here reporting the news that is important to you and our Central Texas Community. Our latest t-shirt shows off our favorite things that make Central Texas special. We worked with local artist and designer Phoebe Joynt to create this unique t-shirt made just for KUT. Our t-shirts are made with a cotton/polyester blend for a softer feel and run true to size. We hope this becomes a new favorite!

KUTX T-shirt - $10 per month

Happy 10th Birthday KUTX! Join us as we celebrate The Austin Music Experience with our newest t-shirt designed by Austin’s own poster illustrator Billie Buck. The design captures the fun, upbeat personality of KUTX and our connection to the weird and wonderful Austin music scene. Our t-shirts are made with a cotton/polyester blend for a softer feel and run true to size. Cheers to another 10 years and beyond!

Texas Standard T-shirt - $10 per month

As the saying goes – No matter where you are, you’re on Texas Standard time! Now you can wear it proudly on our latest Texas Standard t-shirt. The newest design created by our own digital producer Raul Alonzo is printed on a cotton/polyester blend t-shirt that runs true to size. You’ll look good representing The National Daily News Show of Texas!

New Yorker Digital Subscription - $15 per month

The New Yorker is considered by many to be the most influential magazine in the world. Your one-year digital subscription will include access to 10-15 website-only stories, archives dating back to 1925, daily cartoons and crossword puzzles. When you choose this digital subscription, you’ll experience the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting and some of the best writing in the world.

KUTX Concert Club - $50 per month

Become a member of the KUTX Concert Club and get invitations to shows in Studio 1A before anyone else! Members of the KUTX Concert Club will receive regular emails notifying them of upcoming performances in Studio 1A – and offer the opportunity to reserve a pair of seats!