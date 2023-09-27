Three Questions with Luz Moreno-Lozano

Luz Moreno-Lozano joined the KUT newsroom in June to report on Austin City Hall.

She previously reported for the “Austin American-Statesman,” where she covered Hays County, Westlake, Lake Travis and Austin City Hall. She got her start in journalism working for a small weekly newspaper based out of Castroville, Texas.

A San Antonio native, she’s an 80s music aficionada and a Star Wars fan. On weekends you can find her seeking out the best tacos in Austin, hiking or running long distances downtown with her running group ATX Runners.

She’s lived in Austin since 2017 and graduated from Texas A&M University.

Connect with Luz on X @LuzMorenoLozano

What are you listening to these days?

So I just finished Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Wiser than Me podcast, where – you guessed it – she talks with older women who are wiser than her. It’s such a delight to hear her Zoom with Jane Fonda, Isabel Allende and Carol Burnet. I really enjoyed every single episode.

I also really enjoyed Audrey McGlinchy’s Growth Machine. I’m a “machine head,” as we like to joke around the newsroom. If you haven’t listened, you’re missing out. She does a pretty good job laying out how the city’s housing market got where we are today.

Music wise: I am not listening to anything particular at this moment. I usually have a daily playlist going in the background, and that usually includes tunes from Taylor Swift and La Reina Selena Quintanilla. I recently saw Stevie Nicks at the Moody, so Fleetwood Mac has been in my shuffle for a while now.



Read anything interesting lately?

Well, lately it's been a lot of city council agendas and city memos. But for fun I am reading the prequel to the Hunger Games – “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” Next on my list is Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry." It’s been sitting on my coffee table for a while just waiting to be read.

I also read a lot of news. I like to keep up with what’s going on in my hometown, so I like to start my day reading what’s in the “San Antonio Express News” newsletter and “Axios San Antonio.” I then follow that up with news from Austin, including Axios and my friends at the Statesman. And of course, KUT News!

What are you loving about the ATX lately?

I’m loving the not so hot days we’ve been getting, and the kick-off of college football season. I’m an Aggie (Whoop!) but still love to see the energy around the city when the Longhorns play. Now that it is cooling off, it's the perfect time for some hikes. I am really looking forward to some day trips to Bastrop, Lockhart, Pedernales Falls and Guadalupe River State Parks.