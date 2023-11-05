Meet us for coffee, Nov 15

We want to meet you. Join us Wednesday, Nov. 15, for a casual morning meet-up. We’ll be at Radio Coffee & Bar on Manchaca, between 8 and 10 am. Meet some of our KUT journalists, including Audrey McGlinchy and Luz Moreno-Lozano, and tell us what’s on your mind.

Stop by on your way to work, school or the gym to say hello, buy a cuppa and score some KUT swag.

KUT Morning Meet-Up

Between 8 and 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 15

Radio Coffee & Beer, 4204 Manchaca Road

No need to RSVP, just pop in and say hey.

KUT News Morning Meet-Ups are free and open to all. Coffee is available for purchase (don’t forget to tip your barista).