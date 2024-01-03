Join “Texas Standard” and a panel of experts in conversation about some of the top issues affecting the 3.5 million Texans who live with a disabilitiy. We will discuss:



Current challenges and opportunities in fully inclusive education,

Legal and practical access to the voting booth for all, and

Transportation technology, including autonomous vehicles and accessible navigation tools

Accessible seating and ASL interpretation provided.

Watch this space as additional details are confirmed. Explore Texas Standard’s ongoing coverage of disability in Texas.





KUT Considers: Disability in Texas

6:30 to 8 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Wednesday, Jan. 24

Kodosky Donor Lounge at the Long Center (701 W Riverside Dr.)

Please RSVP for this free event.

“KUT Considers” is a quarterly series facilitating community conversations around a range of topics – from current events to culture and more.