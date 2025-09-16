Meet the eight interns gaining real-world experience at KUT Public Media this fall

We’re excited to welcome our fall 2025 intern cohort! These eight emerging media professionals from the University of Texas at Austin and Texas State University will contribute across KUT Public Media’s news, music, podcast and multimedia teams. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, all interns are paid for their work as they gain hands-on experience in public media.

KUT News

KUT News welcomes Layla Dajani and Colton Hoff, both journalism seniors at the University of Texas. Dajani, who serves as Life & Arts Editor at The Daily Texan and works with UT’s Media Innovation Group, will work with the newly-launched KUT News Arts Desk. Hoff, who spent six semesters in The Daily Texan’s video department where he now serves as head editor, joins the KUT News audience engagement team, helping to manage social media.

Texas Standard

The Texas Standard team is excited to be working with Kaye Knoll and Keyla Holmes – both of whom are seniors at Texas State University. Knoll studies electronic media and contributes to the production department of KTSW 89.9-FM, the campus radio station. Holmes is a journalism student who has reported on topics from health to accountability for outlets including The Dallas Morning News, the Fort Worth Report, and the Louisville Courier Journal.

KUTX 98.9

Kylie Hogg is interning with KUTX 98.9. A recent Texas State graduate with a bachelor’s in mass communications, Hogg served as program director, DJ, and music journalist for KTSW 89.9-FM. She also interned with the SXSW Music Festival team during her senior year.

KUT & KUTX Studios

Jake Gripp, a junior journalism student at the University of Texas, is interning with the podcast teams at KUT & KUTX Studios. He also works with The Drag Audio Production House, a podcast production house within the Moody College of Communication.

KUT and KUTX Multimedia

Shunya Carroll and Kennedy Weatherby join the multimedia team, where they’ll support photography, filming and editing. Carroll, a master’s student in UT’s School of Journalism, focuses on the intersection of entertainment, culture, business and politics. He comes to journalism after teaching high school sciences and is a Stanford University Hollyhock Fellow. Weatherby, a senior journalism major at UT, previously served as photo editor of The Daily Texan.

We’re thrilled to have such a talented group of students and recent graduates on board this fall. Their skills, energy and ideas will help fuel KUT Public Media’s mission of informing, inspiring and connecting Central Texans.