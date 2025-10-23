See local public radio journalists at the 2025 Texas Book Festival, Nov 8-9

Some of your favorite public radio voices will be part of this year’s Texas Book Festival, happening Nov. 8-9 in and around the Texas Capitol.

Now in its 30th year, the festival is one of Austin’s most beloved cultural events – a weekend packed with author talks, panel discussions, book signings, cooking demos, kids’ activities, food trucks and exhibitors from across the country.

Among the 300+ featured authors are Mitch Albom, Chelsea Handler, Ibram X. Kendi, Matthew McConaughey and Viet Thanh Nguyen.

If you attend, keep an eye out for local public radio journalists who will be on stage moderating conversations and guiding thoughtful discussions between authors and audiences. It’s a great chance to see your favorite storytellers in a different kind of spotlight — helping connect Texans through the power of words and ideas.

Saturday, Nov. 8

10:15-11 a.m. (Book TV on C-SPAN2 Tent) KUT News’ Jennifer Stayton moderates the discussion The Price of Progress: Growth, Homelessness and America's Future featuring authors Brian Goldstone, Michael Geruso and Dean Spears.

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Central Market Cooking Tent) Texas Standard’s Shelly Brisbin moderates Preserving Our Health: Modern Wisdom from the Pantry to the Plate with cookbook authors Mary Bryant Shrader and Kylie Sakaida.

12:45-1:30 p.m. (The Contemporary Austin – Jones Center) Texas Standard’s Michael Marks hosts author and Fonda San Miguel owner Tom Gilliland in Conversation about The Soul of Fonda San Miguel.

1-1:45 p.m. (Next Chapter Tent) Texas Standard managing producer Laura Rice moderates the discussion Hijinks, Hilarity and Heartwarming Boyhood: Illustrated Stories Featuring Dynamic Duos featuring authors Jerry Craft, Jarrett Pumphrey and Jerome Pumphrey.

1:15-2 p.m. (Book TV on C-SPAN2 Tent) NPR immigration correspondent Sergio Martinez-Beltran moderates the session Beyond the Border: Separation and Survival Inside the U.S. Immigration System, featuring Gerardo Iván Morales and Antero Garcia.

2:15 p.m.-3 p.m. (Central Market Cooking Tent) Tacos of Texas podcast host Mando Rayo moderates the session Taste, Memory, Heritage: A Celebration of Latin Cuisine, with authors Tom Gilliland, Rick Martínez and Marisel Salazar.

Sunday, Nov. 9

11:15 a.m.-noon (Capitol Extension Room: E2.010) KUTX 98.9s’ Jay Trachtenberg hosts the discussion Beyond the Music: Legendary American Musicians with authors Paul Lisicky and Peter Ames Carlin.

12:45-1:30 p.m. (Central Market Cooking Tent) KUT News Executive Editor Corrie MacLaggan moderates the discussion Building Community Through Food featuring cookbook authors Molly Yeh and Kylie Sakaida.

1-1:45 p.m. (Next Chapter Tent) Texas Standard’s Sean Saldana moderates the discussion The Past Lives on: Hope and Resilience Amidst WWII and the Cuban Revolution featuring authors Daniel Miyares and Daniel Nayeri.

1:15- 2 p.m. (Book TV on C-SPAN2 Tent) Profit vs. Planet: Billionaires, Industry and the Future We Inherit, moderated by Texas Standard’s Wells Dunbar, featuring authors Mariah Blake and Christian Davenport.

2:15- 3 p.m. (Capitol Extension Room: E2.012) KUT News healthcare reporter Olivia Aldridge moderates the discussion The Illusion of Better: An Exploration of Sickness and Self-Care with authors Amy Larocca and Mallary Tenore Tarpley.