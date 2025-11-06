KUT Public Media announces The KUT Festival, where Austin connects

Two days of inspiration, learning and community coming May 1-2, 2026, to The University of Texas at Austin campus

AUSTIN, Texas – Nov. 6, 2025 – KUT Public Media is launching a new tradition celebrating the people, ideas, music and culture that make Austin “Austin.” On May 1 and 2, 2026, KUT will host The KUT Festival – a two-day event taking place across multiple venues on The University of Texas at Austin campus.

The KUT Festival will have something for everyone, from inspiring talks and thought-provoking panels, to live music performances and hands-on activities designed to spark creativity and connection.

“KUT and KUTX are already bringing the news, music and culture that Austin loves to the community on a regular basis over the air and through our digital products,” said Debbie Hiott, KUT Public Media general manager. “This festival will bring it all to life, and we can celebrate what it is to be Austin residents together and in person.”

Festival programming will feature local experts, civic leaders, creative minds, public radio personalities and journalists exploring the issues shaping Central Texas today — including health and wellness, the arts, music, civic engagement, energy and the environment, and transportation. KUT News journalists and KUTX 98.9 hosts will be on hand to guide conversations and showcase the unique charm and spirit of Austin.

A community street fair will transform a portion of the UT campus into a free, open-to-the-public celebration featuring live music, demonstrations, food trucks and sponsor activations for all ages.

Children’s programming will include music, games, book readings, arts and crafts, and hands-on activities designed to inspire curiosity and creativity in the young and young-at-heart.

The KUT Festival, along with ATXplained Live, Rock the Park and other events, are part of KUT Public Media’s broader strategy to reach out to the community, diversify revenue streams and ensure the sustainability of public service journalism and music discovery in Central Texas.

Tickets go on sale in January. To receive festival updates – including featured speakers, music lineups and sponsor announcements – visit kutfestival.org and sign up for email alerts.

Business sponsorship opportunities are available, contact Pam Power.

About KUT Public Media

KUT Public Media is an independent, non-profit media organization that informs, connects and strengthens the Central Texas community. It consists of five entities: KUT News, KUTX 98.9, Texas Standard, Austin Signal, and KUT and KUTX Studios. Through independent local, regional and national news, and transformative music and community storytelling, we bring people together, amplify voices and provide critical information. KUT Public Media is a voice of – and for – the Central Texas community. Learn more at kut.org.



###

Contacts:

For interview requests: Erin Geisler (512) 475-8071

To pitch a speaker or topic: Wade Lee (512) 471-4502

For sponsorship inquiries: Pam Power (512) 471-8222