Join us at the Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll, Dec. 6

Kick off the holiday season with KUT News, KUTX 98.9 and the Downtown Austin Alliance at the annual Holiday Sing-Along, Tree Lighting and Downtown Stroll. From 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6, in downtown Austin. This free, family-friendly event is on Congress Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets.

The stroll begins at 5 p.m. and features an artisan market, local food vendors, live music and photos with Santa.

At 6 p.m., KUT News and KUTX 98.9 personalities will lead the crowd in singing songs of the season – a tradition started by John Aielli in the 1980s. Participants will receive a free keepsake songbook to help them with the lyrics.

At 7 p.m., we’ll count down to the lighting of the 45-foot tree at 11th Street and Congress Avenue on the south edge of the Capitol grounds.

Main Stage Schedule



5:00 p.m.: Amber Blue Music (children’s entertainer)

6:00 p.m.: KUT News & KUTX 98.9 Holiday Sing-Along

7:00 p.m.: Capitol Tree Lighting

7:15 p.m.: Live Music at the Capitol (artist TBA)

Guests can enjoy photos with Santa, Christmas carolers, performances by the Austin Bats dance team, the CapMetro Holiday Bus and more than 30 artisan vendors offering food, unique gifts and seasonal treats. The full list of featured vendors is available HERE.

Getting There

Street parking is located around Congress Ave. and at the following garages located just a few short blocks from the event:



We encourage attendees to take different modes of transportation if possible:



Capital Metro: Plan your transit trip

Ride with Bird

Bike parking is available on-site

Ride share

KUT News and KUTX 98.9 thank our sponsors for helping to make this year’s Sing-Along possible: Austin Lighthouse, Austin Rental Boats, Austin Water, Blue Genie Art Bazaar, CASA of Travis County, Goodwill Central Texas, Maudie’s Tex-Mex, Mother’s Milk Bank, Tomlinson’s Feed and Pet Supplies, United Way for Greater Austin, Whole Earth Provision Co. and Central Texas Food Bank, which will be accepting monetary and nonperishable food donations onsite.

