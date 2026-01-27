© 2026 KUT Public Media

KUT & KUTX Connections meet-cute, Feb. 26

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published January 27, 2026 at 4:28 PM CST
KUT and KUTX are hosting a Connections Mixer for anyone wanting to meet new friends or make new connections.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Do you swipe right for public radio fans? Do you drop everything for real-life “driveway moments”?

Whether you’re looking for love, new friends or just a fun night out with people who get it, KUT & KUTX Connections is your chance to meet your match — or your new crew.

Join us for a laid-back Austin mixer filled with music, conversation, community vibes and a little help breaking the ice. We’ll have color-coded wristbands so it’s easy to signal what you’re here for (love, friends – or both), plus swag because… of course. Come solo or bring a friend — either way, you’ll leave with new connections.

Food and drinks available for purchase.

KUT & KUTX Connections: The Public Radio Meet-Cute (and Friend-Cute)

6:30 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Feb 26

Central Machine Works, 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Free and open to all. An RSVP is requested.
Erin Geisler
