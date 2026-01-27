© 2026 KUT Public Media

Think you’re smarter about music than the KUTX staff? Trivia night, Jan. 28

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM CST
Think you’re smarter about music than the KUTX staff? Gather your team of up to six and prove it! Join us 7-9 p.m., Jan. 28, at Posse East.

KUTX Music Trivia Night, hosted by KUTX’s Taylor Wallace, returns Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Gather your team of up to six to represent your workplace, industry or friend group and win prizes and — most importantly — bragging rights! (The last time we held KUTX Music Trivia, the KUTX team was shamefully bested by a team of reporters at KUT News. This was years ago, but they refuse to let us forget.)

KUTX Music Trivia Night

7-9 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026

Posse East (2900 Duval St.)

Free and open to the public – no entry fee to participate.

Trivia begins at 7:00 p.m. sharp – arrive early to claim your team’s spot. (Rumor has it that KUT News and UT’s student-run station KVRX will also be forming teams to compete!)

KUTX Music Trivia is part of Love Austin Music Month. Support for KUTX’s Love Austin Music Month coverage comes from Eldorado Cafe, embracing a community of folks who believe sharing food and music feeds the soul.

KUTX is also grateful to our friends at Posse East for hosting this event.
