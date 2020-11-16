-
Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said he’s not going to allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity Wednesday, citing a memo from the county's top doctor saying…
-
A group representing bar and nightclub owners is angry over Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to allow bars to reopen because Abbott left the decision to county…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission passed rules Tuesday aimed at making it easier for bars to reopen during the…
-
Travis Tober was finally finding a rhythm. When people entered his East Austin bar, Nickel City, they were greeted by an employee who laid out all the…
-
Several Texas bars and owners filed a $10 million federal lawsuit Tuesday afternoon against Gov. Greg Abbott, in an attempt to void his executive order…
-
Hoping to block Gov. Greg Abbott’s Friday decision ordering Texas bars to close due to a rise in coronavirus cases, more than 30 bar owners filed a…
-
From Texas Standard:Summertime means more Texans are expected to be out and gathering in public places. But that's a problem during a pandemic when the…
-
Texas bars can reopen at 25% capacity today – just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Even with the limited number of customers, it’s a good opportunity to…
-
To say businesses in Austin are getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic is putting it lightly. The City of Austin on Tuesday ordered all bars and…
-
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that temporarily closes schools, bars and gyms – and limits restaurant service to takeout and delivery orders…