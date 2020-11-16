Central Texas Wildfires

-
A new report from a California-based market research firm finds that Austin ranks fifth in a list of cities facing the highest reconstruction costs due to…
It’s been a pretty busy summer so far when it comes to fighting wildfires in Central Texas.“We have seen a year that mimics more of what we had three,…
The Hidden Pines wildfire in Bastrop County is bringing back memories of an even more destructive fire four years ago.The 2011 Labor Day wildfires took…
UPDATE 11:30 pm: According to the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office, Harmon Road evacuations have begun on a voluntary basis only at this time.UPDATE 11 pm:…
The 2015 wildfire season is fast approaching. In Colorado yesterday, federal officials talked about the growing threat of catastrophic wildfires across…
Today marks two years since the start of the Labor Day wildfires – the worst in Texas history.The fires in Bastrop, Pflugerville, Spicewood and Steiner…
Wildfire season is in full swing. And due to Texas’ ongoing drought, the state remains at exceptional risk for wildfires.Wildfires spring up quickly and…
Smoke will be rising in southwest Austin today near Buda. Austin Water is performing a prescribed burn with help from the Austin and Buda Fire…
Scientists say Texas could have a bigger wildfire problem this year as drought conditions persist.Hotter temperatures and drier conditions are lengthening…
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has given Texas $31.2 million to help cover the costs of the devastating wildfires that spread across the state in…