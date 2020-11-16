-
From the Texas Tribune: The Texas Longhorns' old football coach has a new job. That's good news for him, and it's even better news for budget-conscious…
-
The University of Texas at Austin announced this morning that head football coach Charlie Strong has been fired. Strong had a few signature wins while at…
-
From the Texas Tribune: If the University of Texas at Austin fires football coach Charlie Strong this month, he'll join a growing list of coaches who have…
-
Charlie Strong can keep his job, for now. After reports over the weekend that the Longhorns’ coach was all but fired after a shocking overtime loss to…
-
Tyrone Swoopes scored on a 6-yard touchdown run in the second overtime, clinching a 50-47 win for Texas over 10th-ranked Notre Dame late Sunday night.…
-
Charlie Strong will be the first black head coach of any men's sport at the university. Despite having led an impressive career since 1986, he hasn't been a popular hire with some of Texas' billionaire boosters. But others testify to Strong's abilities and professionalism.
-
It's official: University of Texas Regents approved Charlie Strong's contract today. Strong will be paid $25.4 million over 5 years — $5 million per year…
-
The Longhorns welcomed new head football coach Charlie Strong today in a press conference at Darrell K. Royal Stadium. And if the presser had a theme, it…
-
The University of Texas announced Sunday it is hiring Charlie Strong as its head football coach, replacing the outgoing Mack Brown, who announced last…