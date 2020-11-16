Coats For Kids

-
Latest Draft Of Austin's Land Development Rules Permits Denser Housing, Loosens Parking RestrictionsThe city has proposed allowing for denser housing while loosening parking requirements in its latest revamp of rules dictating what can be built in Austin…
The City of Austin is unveiling a new version of its land development code Friday, the latest in an eight-year and more than $10 million process.A land…
Austin’s yearslong effort to rewrite the city’s rules for what can be built where is going to take a bit more time.This week, City Manager Spencer Cronk…
Environmentalists in Austin worry about methane emissions from Texas oilfields, plastic pollution clogging up creeks and rivers or nuclear waste being…
The Texas Supreme Court has denied petitions from two Austin residents asking that the city rewrite a pair of November ballot measures.Attorney Bill…
For the second time in a week, the City of Austin has been sued in the Texas Supreme Court over the wording of a question headed to the November ballot.…
The Austin City Council added two items to the November ballot early this morning. The first asks voters about how much say they should have in Austin’s…
The Austin City Council voted unanimously today to scrap CodeNEXT, the controversial overhaul of the city's land development code.In a resolution, the…
Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants the city to scrap CodeNEXT and start over. In a post to the Austin City Council message board Wednesday, Adler asked that…
A district judge has ordered the Austin City Council to put a petition on the November ballot that, if passed, would require land development code…