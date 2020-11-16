-
The City of Austin earned a gold-level designation this week from one of the nation's leading cycling advocacy groups, the League of American Bicyclists.…
New legislation that’s been introduced in Austin is supposed to help build a lot more hike and bike trails. It would do that by using those long ribbons…
Lance Armstrong says a “full blown, global” Truth and Reconciliation Commission is the only way for cycling to move past doping scandals.In his first…
The Tour of France is celebrating the 100th edition of the race this year. Around 500 former riders who finished the race are invited for the occasion and…
The organization Lance Armstrong founded to help those battling cancer has dropped his name.A media representative for the organization confirmed to KUT…
WADA was the last agency with authority to appeal USADA's decision to strip Armstrong of his Tour de France titles and to ban him from the sport for life.
The International Cycling Union (UCI) says no one will be named a winner for the seven years that Lance Armstrong finished first in the Tour de France.The…
This morning the governing body of cycling—the International Cycling Union (UCI)—agreed to strip Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles.The…
Despite common perceptions, all pro cyclists did not use performance-enhancing drugs when Lance Armstrong was racing, says Joe Lindsey, a contributor to Bicycling magazine. "There were riders who made the right choice, and there were riders who made the wrong choice," he says.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has released 202-pages of a report it is sending to other athletic and cycling governing bodies today, Wednesday,…