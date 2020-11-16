-
Toxins from blue-green algae that led to the death of several dogs last year have been detected in two spots on Lady Bird Lake — Red Bud Isle and Festival…
-
Remember last year, when we only had to worry about dog-killing algae?Well, on top of the pandemic, Austinites also still have to worry about dangerous…
-
Updated on Aug. 7 at 3:58 p.m.: Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano said Wednesday that Red Bud Isle would be closed to the public until further…
-
Four dogs missing from the Austin Animal Center are presumed stolen, the shelter said in an email Thursday.The shelter said its staff discovered Lilly, a…
-
A dog in Travis County has tested positive for canine flu. The case here is one of five cases statewide being monitored by the Texas A&M Veterinary…
-
Texas law requires that a dog who’s attacked a human be placed on a “dangerous dog list.” These lists are updated by municipalities and counties, and many…
-
Cleaning up after four-legged friends is a paramount part of dog ownership.As many can attest, there’s nothing worse than stepping in a canine’s…
-
A dog is more than a man’s best friend on the battlefield.Nancy Schiesari, a radio-television-film professor at The University of Texas at Austin, is…
-
From shelter mutts to show dogs, Texas canines are getting a parasite that causes heart problems in people. Dogs don't spread the parasite directly to humans. But they help to make it more prevalent.
-
An Austin police officer shot and killed a dog last night at a pet store.At 7:30 p.m. last night, police say Officer Leslie Lyons shot a pit bull twice in…