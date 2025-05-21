As the dog days set in, an Austin vet warns the heat could be harmful to pets

Of all the tips on how to protect your dogs in the heat, Austin veterinarian Kacey Joseph has one big one to proclaim:

“Obviously, avoid the midday walk.”

Walking your dog during the hottest time of day can lead to heatstroke, heat exhaustion and burned paw pads.

But there’s an easy way to avoid those dangers.

If it’s above 85 degrees, "stick your hand to the asphalt and hold it there. If you can stay there for 10 seconds or longer, you might be OK,” Joseph said. “But if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your dog.”

Some dogs may need it to be even cooler. Lean dogs with short coats and long noses are more resilient in the heat. But heavier dogs, those with lots of fur and the “smushed face” breeds — like pugs and English bulldogs — are more prone to heat exhaustion.

Dogs on weight-loss journeys are also more prone to heat exhaustion, Joseph said.

If it’s cool enough for a walk but still on the hot side, dog shoes, UV-blocking T-shirts and dog-safe sunscreen (yes, these all exist) can make the heat more manageable.

Joseph said she also sees dogs with heat exhaustion or heatstroke after being left unattended in hot cars.

If your dog is panting excessively, hanging its tongue out a lot, stumbling or acting strange, it’s time to go inside and cool off. Putting a wet towel over your dog and ice in its bowl can help.

If you don’t have time in the early morning or late evening to walk your dog, don’t sweat it. There are safer, air-conditioned ways to get your dog the exercise and mental stimulation it needs.

“A busy mind for a dog is the best thing,” Joseph said. “A short, 10-minute training session can be equal to a 30-minute walk. It does make them that tired.”

Joseph said playing with your dog outside in the shade or buying them puzzles or brain games are good alternatives.