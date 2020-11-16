-
The city has given the go-ahead to a contract that would keep its portable public toilet operating for the next five years. The 24-hour toilet, which aims…
-
Both the Austin Municipal Court and the Community Court buildings downtown were evacuated this morning after a bomb threat. The evacuations came after…
-
A free public restroom has been installed downtown near I-35 and Sixth Street to help tourists, runners, bikers, homeless people and late-night…
-
City leaders are considering a plan to expand the Austin Convention Center, but some question how much the entire city would benefit from the project.The…
-
This year's heavy rains and severe thunderstorms have city officials asking Austin’s small business owners to set aside time to prepare for natural…
-
The City of Austin is considering adding some structures to the downtown landscape: 24-hour public restrooms.But, the initiative could benefit more than…
-
About two months ago, Miguel Alfonso moved to Texas from the East Coast and wound up in Austin. He was looking for work, and in the meantime was sleeping…
-
Last week downtown Austin music venue Holy Mountain announced it will close its doors this fall because of rising rent prices. Advocates say more music…
-
Tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts have descended upon Austin for this year's Republic of Texas Biker Rally, and tonight they'll swarm…
-
From the Austin Monitor:Following the release of a report stating that Austin commercial property in Travis County is “significantly undervalued,” City…