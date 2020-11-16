-
The number of voters who cast ballots in the Texas early voting period this year has now surpassed the total number of people who voted in all of…
-
Lee esta historia en español. More Travis County voters have cast a ballot so far during early voting than in all of the 2016 presidential election.The…
-
Early voting numbers continue to shatter records, and experts predict long lines will become less of a problem over the coming weeks.
-
A series of efforts by Texas Republicans to make access to voting more difficult in the final stretch of the fall campaign comes as the party's lock on the state's politics is getting looser.
-
It's the first day for early voting in Texas for the 2020 general election. Voters can cast ballots in person today through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov.…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Hays County has about 150,000 registered voters who could participate in the 2020 general election. In addition to voting on…
-
Lee esta historia en español. Early voting kicks off in Texas on Tuesday. In Williamson County, a record number of eligible residents — more than 372,000…
-
Early voting in Texas can begin Oct. 13, following the timeline the governor laid out months ago, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, rejecting a…
-
Lee esta historia en español. The pandemic has forced another big change in normal life this fall: where you can vote. Some locations — like grocery…
-
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is facing a lawsuit over his extension of early voting for the November election from prominent members of his own party —…