-
Recent world events seem so complicated – and perhaps intractable – that some citizens may reel from a sense of hopelessness. But maybe our collective…
-
The University of Texas at Austin has evacuated six students from Egypt, according to Dr. Richard Flores, Senior Associate Dean at the university. A…
-
Egypt's President Mohammed Morsi won high praise for brokering the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But protesters in several Egyptian cities denounced him on Friday after he gave himself sweeping powers.
-
Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak has stepped down, according to NPR and many other news agencies.KUT is providing NPR's live coverage on 90.5 FM and…
-
Austin Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Austin) expressed support for democratic reforms, saying a stable Egypt is good for American interests. McCaul sits…
-
Reaction to the end of President Hosni Mubarak's rule in Egypt is pouring in from around the world.Here in Austin, Austin Community College associate…
-
Egyptian cities are bracing for major protests Tuesday as revolutionaries demand the ouster of that country's longstanding military dictatorship. KUT…
-
The political unrest in Egypt has parallels to the recent uprising in Tunisia, but the two countries have their own unique set of political and economic…