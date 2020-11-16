-
The Austin-Travis County Sobering Center is a nondescript three-story building on Sabine Street in downtown Austin. Starting Oct. 1, police and EMS will…
-
Austin police officers aren't the only public safety personnel without an employment contract with the city. For the first time in nearly 10 years, EMS…
-
From Texas Standard:A glitch that causes the Dallas 911 system to receive “ghost calls” from T-Mobile cell phone numbers is preventing callers with real…
-
This story comes to us from our city hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor.Mayor Pro Tem Sheryl Cole and Council Member Bill Spelman, who both sit on…
-
This story comes to us from our city hall reporting partner, the Austin Monitor.The City of Austin has overpaid a former Austin/Travis County paramedic by…
-
Of the 14 confirmed fatalities in the West fertilizer plant explosion, 10 were first responders. Most were from West, but some were from nearby service…
-
Update: Austin’s Public Safety Commission voted unanimously Monday to send a resolution to local leaders aimed at reducing gun violence.The resolution…