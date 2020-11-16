Guns On Campus

-
On Friday, Santa Fe, Texas, was the site of the latest mass shooting at a school in the U.S. Ten people were killed and 13 injured after a 17-year-old…
Someone is selling a rifle they say was used in a mass shooting at the University of Texas campus almost 50 years ago. Charles Whitman killed 16 people on…
The controversial policy of allowing armed marshals at public schools could soon be a reality for some Texas school districts. Under a new law passed…
It's been a whirlwind of an end to the 83rd Legislature's regular session, and with Monday's announcement of a special session, lawmakers aren't…
A campus carry bill declared dead earlier in the Texas legislative session has gotten a second life after a Senate committee gave it a hearing on May…
The Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee is holding a public hearing this afternoon on a bill that would allow guns on college campuses.The Texas House…
In recent days, Texas state senators have expressed opposition to passing bills this session to expand where Texans can carry their concealed handguns –…
Texas is a gun-friendly state. I’m not telling you anything you didn’t already know. That fact is easy to see during any given legislative session, when…
Texas college students are a step closer to being allowed to bring concealed handguns onto campuses.That's after the state Senate passed a bill today that…
A Texas Senate bill that would let students carry concealed handguns on college campuses is dead this legislative session, with one senator saying it’s…