Austin Water officials are issuing an "urgent call" for people to reduce water usage immediately, as the utility struggles with debris, silt and mud in…
Over the past few days we've been hearing a lot about the Highland Lakes and the system of dams in the area. As all of that water makes its way down the…
We're ready for the next voting round in our ATXplained project, where we collect questions from our audience, put them to a vote and then investigate the…
After an historic amount of rain this spring, as well as a hot and dry summer in Austin and across Central Texas, the Highland Lakes are looking good.With…
From StateImpact Texas:Central Texas is having a pretty decent year, rain-wise. We’re sitting just below normal. And it’s been a good week, too: early…
From StateImpact Texas:The funny thing about Walter E. Long Lake is that most people don't know it exists.The lake, tucked into a rural-feeling part of…
From StateImpact Texas:The combined storage of the Highland Lakes is expected to approach its record low – 30 percent full – by the end of this summer.…
Parts of Central Texas saw as much as 12 inches of rain over the weekend. Water levels in the Highland Lakes rose slightly, but the storm was far from a…
Two days of storms that delivered about 3 inches of rain to Austin did little for the levels of the lakes that serve as Austin’s water supply. Lake Travis…
Recent rainfall is helping to fill the Highland Lakes—at least a little bit.Parts of Central Texas received more than two inches of rain on Sunday.…