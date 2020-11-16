-
Click here to visit the series.In the past decade, the population of the city of Manor has surged dramatically. In 2005, the Census Bureau said the…
-
A high school in the Manor Independent School District is being honored for winning a nationwide attendance challenge in the fall through the Get Schooled…
-
For students at Manor New Technology High School, lectures and homework assignments are a foreign concept. Tablets take the place of textbooks, and many…
-
The lockdown at Manor High School has been lifted, after it was determined the "suspicious device" in question was a non-explosive replica of a military…
-
Update: The following announcement is posted on the Manor ISD website:Manor High School was evacuated this morning, following reports of a suspicious…
-
Ten major wildfires are still burning across Texas today, an area that spans 562,004 acres. No new fires were reported on Thursday, but extreme fire…