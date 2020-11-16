-
From Texas Standard:After yesterday's broadcast, which concluded with a roundup of reaction to the Orlando shooting from Texans on social media, Texas…
They ranged in age from 18 to 50. They were dancers and students, a singer and a bouncer, an accountant and an aspiring firefighter — mothers, fathers, teenagers, couples and best friends.
From Texas Standard:According to reports, the Orlando gunman Omar Mateen had been questioned by the FBI twice – in 2013 and 2014. But yet, he wasn't on…
Austin’s LGBTQ community held vigils Sunday evening for victims of the shootings at a gay nightclub in Orlando that left as many as 49 victims dead and 53…
Comparing the attack that killed 49 victims in Florida to one that hit San Bernardino, Calif., President Obama calls it "homegrown extremism."
LGBT groups are planning vigils tonight in Austin in the wake of the shootings at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida that left at least 50 people dead…