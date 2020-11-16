Pedestrian Safety

-
The Austin Transportation Department has identified several railroad crossings in need of safety improvements for cyclists and pedestrians. The findings…
-
The Austin City Council has adopted a long-term transportation plan – its first since 1995. It's a 337-page document, so there's a lot to unpack.The…
-
Road deaths in Austin dropped slightly in the city’s second full year of a campaign for traffic safety.Seventy-four people died on city streets in 2018,…
-
Part 1 of a three-part seriesFourteen-year-old Alexei Bauereis had quit the backyard stunts like jumping from trees onto roofs and downhill skateboarding…